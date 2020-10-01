Bhubaneswar: As many as 340 new COVID-19 cases were detected under Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) limits in last 24 hours, BMC said Thursday.

While 84 of them are quarantine cases, remaining 256 are local contact ones. Meanwhile, 337 persons who earlier tested positive for the disease have recovered.

Update on newly detected #COVID19 cases in the last

24 hrs under the BMC area on 1st Oct 2020(till 9am). Further contact tracing is still continuing.

Primary contacts & nearby houses are being quarantined, sanitized & will be under active surveillance. pic.twitter.com/fRwz2E0Eyy — BMC (@bmcbbsr) October 1, 2020

According to a notification issued by the civic body, as of Thursday, 22,235 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Bhubaneswar out of which 18,585 have recovered. While there are 3,536 active cases, 96 persons succumbed to the disease.

Meanwhile, Odisha’s COVID-19 caseload touched 2, 22,734 with the detection of 3,615 new cases, while 17 more fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 859. Of the 3,615 new cases, 2,118 were reported from various quarantine centres in Odisha, and the remaining detected during contact tracing.

The state Wednesday tested 49,645 samples for COVID-19, taking the total number of tests conducted so far to over 33 lakh.