Bhubaneswar: As many as 342 new COVID-19 cases were detected under Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) limits in last 24 hours, BMC said Saturday.

While 104 of them are quarantine cases, remaining 238 are local contact ones. Meanwhile, 421 persons who earlier tested positive for the disease have recovered.

Update on newly detected & cured #COVID19 cases in the last 24 hrs under the BMC area on 19th Sep 2020(till 9am). Further contact tracing is still continuing.

Primary contacts & nearby houses are being quarantined, sanitized & will be under active surveillance.

According to a notification issued by the civic body, as of Saturday, 18,267 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Bhubaneswar out of which 14,052 have recovered. While there are 4,133 active cases, 68 persons succumbed to the disease.

Meanwhile, Odisha’s COVID-19 caseload touched 1,75,550 with the detection of 4,209 new cases, while nine more fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 691. As many as 2,441 new cases were reported from quarantine centres, while 1,768 people tested positive for the infection during contact tracing.

The state Friday tested 48,075 samples for COVID-19, taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 27.15 lakh.