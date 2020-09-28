Bhubaneswar: The Odisha capital city reported 342 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 21,197, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) said Monday. Among the fresh cases detected, 111 were reported from quarantine centres while 231 contracted the virus locally.

The BMC also said that in the last 24 hours 321 patients have recovered and have been discharged from COVID-19 hospitals Monday, the BMC said in a tweet.

All the newly-infected patients have been shifted to COVID-19 hospitals while contact tracing is underway. Primary contacts of the infected persons and residents of nearby houses have been asked to undergo quarantine. The areas are also being sanitised, the BMC said.

With the addition of new patients, the number of active cases in this city has gone up to 3,595. So far 17,497 patients have recovered from COVID-19 while the death toll due to the disease stands at 88.

The 231 local contact cases were reported from the localities of Aiginia, Ashok Nagar, Badagada, Baramunda, Bhagawanpur, Bharatpur, BJB Nagar, Bomikhal, Chakeisiani, Saheed Nagar, Chintamaniswar, Damana, Dumduma, Gadakana, Gajapati Nagar, Gandamunda, Garage Chowk, Goutam Nagar, IRC Village, Jagamara, Jagannath Nagar, Jharpada, Jaydurga Nagar, Jayadev Vihar, Kailash Vihar, Kanan Vihar, Kapila Prasad, Khandagiri, Kharavel Nagar, Lumbini Vihar, Nayapalli, Nandankana Road, Shainik School, Paika Nagar, Patrapada and Rasulgarh.

