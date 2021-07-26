Kabul: Airstrikes in the Afghan provinces of Helmand and Badakhshan provinces killed more than 35 Taliban militants amid the escalating violence in the war-torn country, according to defence officials.

In a statement Sunday, the Defence Ministry said that fighter jets targeted taliban hideouts and positions in parts of Helmand’s Nad Ali and Sangin districts, reports Xinhua news agency.

A weapon cache of the militant group was also destroyed during the attacks, the statement added.

The Taliban controls at least six districts in Helmand province.

Meanwhile in Badakhshan province, the fighter planes struck a Taliban gathering in Argo district, according to an army statement.

In the sorties, a large number of arms and ammunition including an anti-aircraft gun were also destroyed, the statement said, adding that no security personnel or civilian was harmed during the air raids.

The Afghan forces earlier claimed killing 81 militants in Kaldar and Chamtal districts of Balkh province on Saturday.

Fighting has intensified in Afghanistan since early May when the US-led coalition forces began withdrawal from the war-torn country.