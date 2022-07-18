Kiev: Around 353 children have been killed and more than 662 injured in Ukraine so far since the beginning of Russia’s full scale invasion.

Most of the children were affected in Donetsk region (353), Kharkiv (191), Kiev (116), Chernihiv (68), Luhansk (61), Mykolayiv (53), Kherson (52), Zaporizhzhia (31), according to the Prosecutor General’s Office.

According to the official information of the juvenile prosecutors, 353 children were killed and more than 662 children were injured,” the Prosecutor General’s Office posted on Telegram.

These numbers are not final as efforts are being made to establish casualties in areas of active hostilities, in temporarily occupied and liberated territories, Ukrinform reported.

A total of 2,138 educational institutions were damaged as a result of bombings and shelling by the armed Russian forces.

On February 24, Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

IANS