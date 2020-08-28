Bhubaneswar: As many as 354 new COVID-19 cases were detected under Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) limits in last 24 hours, BMC said Friday.

While 152 of them were reported from quarantine centres, remaining 202 are local contact ones. Meanwhile, 295 persons who earlier tested positive for the disease recovered during the same timeframe.

“Further contact tracing is still continuing. Primary contacts & nearby houses are being quarantined, sanitised and will be under active surveillance,” BMC said. It further added that all positive cases have been shifted to dedicated COVID hospitals.

Update on newly detected & cured #COVID19 cases in the last 24 hrs under the BMC area on 28th Aug 2020(till 9am). Further contact tracing is still continuing.

Primary contacts & nearby houses are being quarantined, sanitised & will be under active surveillance. pic.twitter.com/ItbiIl5lqe — BMC (@bmcbbsr) August 28, 2020

According to a notification issued by the civic body, as of Friday, 9,001 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Bhubaneswar out of which 5,419 have recovered. While there are 3,535 active cases, 38 persons succumbed to the disease.

Meanwhile, Odisha’s COVID-19 caseload touched 94,668 with the detection of 3,682 new cases, while eight more fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 456. As many as 2,241 new cases were reported from quarantine centres, while 1,441people tested positive for the infection during contact tracing.

The state Thursday tested 58,840 samples for COVID-19, taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 16,12,097.