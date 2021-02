Lucknow: A 36-year-old man from Kannauj district, Monday, set himself on fire outside the Lok Bhawan, which is the office of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The man, identified as Umesh, was promptly rescued by policemen on duty and admitted to the Civil hospital with about 30 per cent burn injuries.

Umesh told the police that he was upset because his land had been acquired by his rivals and no action was taken on his complaint.

Further details are awaited.

IANS