Puri: As many as 38 platoons of Odisha police will be deployed in Puri to maintain the guidelines under Sec 144 CrPc during the upcoming Snana Yatra festival scheduled to be held June 5, said police DIG Ashish Singh after reviewing the security arrangements, Thursday.

Speaking to media persons at Reserve Office in Puri, Singh said that apart from 38 platoon forces, two officers in the rank of commandant, 6 officers in the rank of ASP and 16 officers in the rank of DSP and 44 inspectors would be deployed.

“The officials will do 24 hours duty for which we have divided the duty into four shifts,” stated Singh.

Some police officials will also check on the surrounding areas of the Jagannath Temple during the yatra through CCTV cameras and camera video graphic.

The Puri district administration will impose Section 144 around the Jagannath Temple from 10 pm Thursday to 2 am Saturday.

The decision has been taken to avoid large congregation of the devotees as part of the guidelines of the COVID-19 pandemic in the district.

PNN