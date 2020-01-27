Mumbai: Vikram Bhatt, the most talented director is associated with a number of hit movies. He also has the credit of launching many new faces in the industry. The Bhatt family is a hub for talent that has creativity in every line of Hindi film industry.

From music, to film making, to story writing even singing, this person is no less when it comes to talent. Though the Bhatts are known for their work as directors they have also produced films as well as written many scripts.

Vikram Bhatt turns 51 today and wishes have been pouring in from his fans and friends. He is always in the limelight for his films, and controversies. Fans keep a close watch on the professional and personal life of their favourite celebrities. One thing which catches the maximum attention is their love affairs. Fans are eager to know about their stars affairs.

On the occasion of his birthday, let’s know the director has dated these actresses in the past:

Vikram and Aditi: Vikram Bhatt was in a relationship of ten years with his childhood sweetheart during their days together at Jamnabai. The couple married young with both of them in their twenties. In a span of two years, they had a beautiful girl to complete their family – they named her Krishna.

Vikram and Sushmita: Vikram was 27 and Sushmita was 20 when they had first met. Vikram was obsessed by her beauty and intelligence. It did not take the duo too long to fall for each other. While gossip mills kept churning reports of their closeness, the final blow came to Aditi when Vikram decided to leave her and Krishna behind for Sushmita.

Vikram and Ameesha: It was then when he decided to make Ankahee, a film which was heavily drawn from his real-life. Ameesha Patel was chosen as the lead actress in the film who portrayed the role of his abandoned wife. Their proximity during the shoot soon sowed the seeds of love in their hearts. Madly in love, the couple dated for over five years and were never shy of talking about their relationship openly.

PNN