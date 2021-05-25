Bhubaneswar: A total of 393 NDRF, ODRAF, Fire Services and OFDC teams have been deployed in 12 districts to carry out rescue and restoration operations after very severe cyclonic storm ‘Yaas’ makes its landfall. 11 teams have also kept in reserve.

Special Releief Commissioner Pradeep Kumar Jena’s office shared the details of the teams that have been pressed into service in the different districts. Nine NDRF, 12 ODRAF, 40 Fire Services and 12 OFDC teams have been deployed in Balasore district. In Bhadrak district, 10 NDRF, nine ODRAF, 20 Fire Services and 10 OFDC teams have been stationed. Similarly, seven NDRF, six ODRAF, 29 Fire Services, and 10 OFDC teams will carry out the operations in Mayurbhanj district.

Five NDRF, three ODRAF, 12 fire services and eight OFDC teams have been pressed into service in Keonjhar district. Similarly, five NDRF, 12 ODRAF, 15 Fire Services, and four OFDC teams have taken position in Kendrapara district. In Jagatsinghpur district, three, three, 14 and four teams of NDRF, ODRAF, fire services and ODRAF have been deployed respectively.

In Jajpur district, there are four, six, 15 and three teams of NDRF, ODRAF, fire services and OFDC respectively. In Puri district 19 teams of NDRF (one), ODRAF (three), fire services (12) and OFDC (three) have been deployed. There are only 19 fire services and 15 OFDC teams deployed in Cuttack district.

Similarly, in Khurda district, three ODRAF, 13 fire services and 15 OFDC teams have been deployed. While Dhanknal has only deployment of 11 teams comprising 10 teams of fire services and one team of OFDC, Angul has eight teams comprising seven teams of fire services and oen team of OFDC.

The above deployment may change from time to time as per the requirement of the situation, it was learnt.

PNN