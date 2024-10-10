Bhubaneswar: The 3rd Kumar Purnima Utsav of Nrutyayan was celebrated at Rabindra Mandap here Wednesday. The evening began with “Chandra Upasana”, a presentation in Odishi, choreographed by Durga Charan Ranbir and performed by his disciples. The event was an interesting mix of Odishi and folk-based theme on state’s great tradition and culture. A play Bara Masare Tera Parba was enacted on the occasion. Students of Nrutyayan performed various folk dances. The event was attended by Lalit Das, Odissi dance guru Snehaprava Samantray, and guru of the Odissi Mardala Dhaneswar Swain.