Sydney: India were 280 for five at tea on day five, needing another 127 runs for victory in the third Test against Australia here Monday.

Ravichandran Ashwin was batting on 7 off off 25 balls and Hanuma Vihari on 4 off 52 balls.

Brief scores: India 280/5 in 96 overs (Cheteshwar Pujara 77, Rishabh Pant 97; Josh Hazlewood 2/26, Nathan Lyon 2/101).

PTI