Gandhinagar: An earthquake of 4.8 magnitude was recorded in Gujarat’s Kutch Thursday afternoon.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called up Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel to take stock of the situation, and was informed that there were no injuries or damage due to this light earthquake in any area.

According to the report of the Institute of Seismological Research, Gandhinagar, the epicentre of the earthquake, at the India-Pakistan border, was at 24.35 West latitude and 68.54 North longitude, and it was at a 10 km depth.

The tremors were felt in the rural areas of Lakhpat taluka, including Mata Na Madh, Guneri, Gaduli, and Dolatpar villages, and that it caused cracks in the walls in some constructions. The jawans of Border Security Force (BSF) at their camp in the border area also felt it.

IANS