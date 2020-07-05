Chhatrapur: Considering the seriousness of the COVID-19 situation in Ganjam district, DGP Abhay deputed four DSPs and four platoons of force to the district.

The DSPs are Himanshu Sekhar Behera, Tapan Kumar Mahananda, Gunanidhi Mallick and Ritesh Kumar Mohapatra and they have been given charges of Aska, Bhanjanagar, Chhatrapur and Purusottampur sub-divisions respectively.

Reports of COVID-19 guidelines being flouted are continuously flowing in from different parts of the district in spite of fines being collected from violators.

These DSPs will supervise check posts, shutdown, lockdown, awareness campaigns, social distancing norms, sanitization, health check up of infected police officers and staff, home quarantine and restrictions on supply of non-essential commodities.

Notably, the state government Saturday deputed two IAS and six OAS officers to the district to manage the situation there. The IAS officers are Parul Patawari and Vishal Singh, who have been appointed as special ADMs, Ganjam, in-charge of Chatrapur and Bhanjanagar subdivisions. The OAS officers include Sudhakar Nayak, Padmanav Behera, Lokanath Dalabehera, Shaktikanta Ray, Chittaranjan Mohanta and Suvendra Kumar.

