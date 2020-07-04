Bhubaneswar: With COVID-19 situation deteriorating in Ganjam district with each passing day, Odisha government Saturday deputed two IAS and six OAS officers to the district to manage the situation there.

The General Administration & Public Grievance Department vide an order issued Saturday appointed Parul Patawari, deputy secretary in the Works Department as special ADM, Ganjam in-charge of Chatrapur subdivision for the management of COVID-19.

Similarly, Vishal Singh, PD, DRDA, Puri was appointed as special ADM, Ganjam in charge of Bhanjanagar subdivision for the management of COVID-19.

“In exercise of the powers conferred under section 20(2) of the Code of Criminal Procedure 1973 (Act II of 1974), the State Government do hereby appoint Shri Vishal Singh, IAS as the Additional District Magistrate in the district of Ganjam,” the notification read.

According to the official notification released by the General Administration & Public Grievance (GA &PG) department, the six OAS officials deputed to the district are Sudhakar Nayak, Padmanav Behera, Lokanath Dalabehera, Shaktikanta Ray, Chittaranjan Mohanta and Suvendra Kumar.

The notification said the concerned OAS officers will be relieved from their offices forthwith to enable them to report before Ganjam collector with immediate effect.

PNN