Bhubaneswar: Odisha Governor Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati has appointed IPS officer Ananya Awasthi as the Aide-de-Camp (ADC) to the Governor, making her the first woman officer to serve in the prestigious position.

According to an official statement, a formal induction ceremony was held at Lok Bhavan Sunday, where Governor Kambhampati welcomed Awasthi to her new assignment as the Police ADC. Senior officials of the Governor’s Secretariat were present on the occasion.

It is pertinent here to mention that prior to her appointment, Awasthi was serving as the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Urban Police District, Cuttack. As the first woman to serve as ADC to the Governor of Odisha, her appointment marks a significant milestone for the participation of women in public service.

The 2022-batch IPS officer succeeds fellow IPS officer Kuldeep Meena, who previously served as the Police ADC to the Governor. During a recent reshuffle carried out by the state government, Meena, a 2021-batch IPS officer, has been appointed as the Superintendent of Police of Boudh district.

Notably, the Governor of Odisha is assisted by two Aides-de-Camp — one from the Indian Navy and the other from the Odisha Police.

While Ananya Awasthi will serve as the Police ADC, Lieutenant Harshit Deo of the Indian Navy will continue as the Naval ADC to the Governor.

The ADC plays an important role in assisting the Governor during official engagements, ceremonial functions, and other protocol-related duties.

Meanwhile, Awasthi’s appointment as the first woman ADC to the Governor of Odisha is being viewed as a landmark achievement in the state’s public service landscape.

The historic posting underscores the increasing role of women in leadership and ceremonial positions within the police and administrative framework. It also reflects the state’s commitment to promoting gender inclusivity and creating opportunities for women to excel in responsibilities and positions of high trust, discipline, and prestige.

IANS