Bhubaneswar: Light to moderate rain and thunderstorms are likely to continue across several parts of Odisha over the next five days, with the regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a red warning for Kandhamal and Gajapati districts for Sunday.

According to the forecast valid up to 8:30 am of June 1, a red warning has been issued for Kandhamal and Gajapati districts, where thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, gusty surface winds reaching 60-70 kmph, hailstorms and heavy rainfall are very likely at one or two places.

An orange warning has been issued for Balasore, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Kalahandi, Nabrangpur, Rayagada, Ganjam and Nayagarh districts for thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds of 50-60 kmph during the afternoon and evening hours. Hailstorms and heavy rainfall are also likely at one or two places in Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar and Balasore districts. A yellow warning has been issued for Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghapur, Cuttack, Sundargarh, Bargarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Boudh, Nuapada, Bolangir, Koraput, Malkangiri, Puri and Khurda districts, where thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph are likely.

In the same timeframe, light to moderate rain or thunderstorms are very likely at a few places in Subarnapur, Boudh, Nuapada, Bolangir, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nawrangpur, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Khurda and Nayagarh districts.

From June 1 till 8:30 am of June 2, light to moderate rain or thunderstorms are likely at a few places in Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Sonepur, Boudh, Nuapada, Bolangir, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nawrangpur, Rayagada, Koraput and Malkangiri districts.

During this period, an orange warning has been issued for Gajapati, Ganjam, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and Kandhamal districts for thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, gusty winds reaching 60-70 kmph, hailstorms and heavy rainfall. Sundargarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Boudh and Nayagarh districts are likely to experience thunderstorms with gusty winds of 50-60 kmph.

A yellow warning remains in effect for Balasore, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Sonepur, Nuapada, Bolangir, Kalahandi, Nawrangpur, Koraput, Malkangiri, Jajpur, Cuttack, Puri and Khurda districts, where thunderstorms with lightning and winds of 40-50 kmph are likely.

Meanwhile, light to moderate rainfall or thunderstorms have occurred at many places across Odisha. Heavy rainfall was reported at one or two places in Keonjhar, Bhadrak, Bargarh and Mayurbhanj districts.