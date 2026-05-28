Bhubaneswar: The Regional Centre of India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast thunderstorms and rain across Odisha over the next five days, with an orange warning issued for eight districts Thursday.

According to weather department, intense daytime heat is likely to be followed by thunderstorms and rain in the evening.

The districts placed under orange warning are Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur and Cuttack.

The department has also issued a yellow warning for 16 districts, including Sundargarh, Deogarh, Boudh, Kalahandi, Angul, Dhenkanal, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Koraput and Nabarangpur.