Bhubaneswar: Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati Sunday called upon universities in the state to evolve into globally competitive, socially responsible and technologically advanced institutions while remaining deeply rooted in Indian values.

Addressing the Conference of Vice-Chancellors of state public universities and private universities, Kambhampati said that the world is undergoing unprecedented transformation driven by rapid technological advancements, emerging disciplines and evolving global challenges.

He stressed that institutions of higher learning must equip students with the knowledge, skills and values required to navigate an increasingly complex future.

He said universities are centres of knowledge, innovation and leadership and have a crucial responsibility in nation-building. The higher education institutions must play a pivotal role in building an Atmanirbhar Bharat and preparing the state for future challenges, he added.

The governor said the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat extends beyond economic self-reliance and encompasses innovation, technology, manufacturing, healthcare, energy and education.

Universities, he noted, must foster entrepreneurship and innovation, empowering young people to become catalysts for growth and development in society.

Highlighting the transformative potential of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, Kambhampati said the policy promotes multidisciplinary education, academic flexibility, skill integration, digital learning, research excellence and stronger industry partnerships.

He appreciated the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and the Odisha government in advancing the implementation of the policy.

Drawing attention to Odisha’s rich tribal heritage, the governor urged universities to undertake meaningful research on indigenous knowledge systems, tribal traditions and cultural preservation.

Addressing the conference, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said universities are not merely degree-awarding institutions but centres of knowledge creation, innovation and research.

He highlighted the state government’s enhanced budgetary allocation for the education sector and outlined several initiatives aimed at strengthening higher education.

Majhi called upon educational institutions to prepare a roadmap for inclusive development and help transform Odisha into a major growth engine of the country.

Among others, Deputy Chief Minister K V Singh Deo, Ministers Mukesh Mahaling, Nityananda Gond, Sampad Chandra Swain and Suryabanshi Suraj also shared their perspectives on strengthening higher education, fostering innovation and creating an ecosystem that supports sustainable and inclusive growth.