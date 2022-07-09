Kabisuryanagar: Police Friday claimed to have arrested four persons in connection with the murder of Raju Bisoyi, who was hacked to death in broad daylight at Khajapalli village under this block in Ganjam district May 18, 2022. The accused have been identified as Sangram Swain, Budhia Swain, Pintu Bisoyi and Bhagban Swain. The cops have also seized a sword, a knife, four mobile phones and a Bolero from their possession.

According to the case diary, an enmity prevailed between the deceased and the four accused of the same village. In an act of revenge, the four chased Raju in the village street and hacked him to death May 18 in full public view. Since then they were on the run. Based on a complaint by Raju’s son, police registered a case and launched a manhunt to nab the four.

Police finally arrested them after one and half months. The accused were forwarded to court and subsequently sent to judicial custody after the court rejected their bail pleas, Additional SP told a presser.