Bhubaneswar: Two days after a few unidentified miscreants fired gunshots in the air near Gadhikhala Sahi, the Commissionerate Police Tuesday arrested four persons in this connection. Two billhooks, one cricket stump, one scooter and an empty cartridge have been seized from the possession of the accused, said a senior official at Badagada police station. Twin city Police Commissioner Sanjeeb Panda said Sagar Jena, 25, T Biju, 27, Sumanta Pradhan, 20 and Gunu Kanhar, 20 – all locals – have been arrested, while two other miscreants are still at large.

Panda said the hoodlums, who were under the influence of alcohol, were loitering near the area and troubling commuters around 9:30 pm. When complainant Balaram Behera opposed them, the anti-socials started verbally abusing him and threatened him with sharp weapons.

Subsequently, when some locals joined Balaram and took objection to their nuisance in the public, the miscreants began firing gunshots in the air and vandalised the vehicles parked nearby. “During the entire incident, the hoodlums had fired a total of three rounds from their firearms”, added Panda. Badagada police booked the four men under Sections 324 (4), 351 (3), 296 and 3 (5) of BNS, along with Sections 25 and 27 of Arms Act. They were produced before a local court Tuesday. Notably, the arrested men were previously arrested by Badagada police for similar crimes.

DEBADURLLAV HARICHANDAN, OP