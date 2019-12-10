Sambalpur: Two days after a woman was allegedly gangraped at a place under Ainthapalli police limits here, police arrested four persons in connection with this, Monday.

The accused were identified as Siba Shankar Nayak (25), Dolamani Bhoi, Mahesh Seth (24) and Akur Chhuria (22) under the Ainthapalli police limits. The accused were taken for medical examination before producing them in court.

This was stated here by SP Kanwar Vishal Singh at a press meet held at the Ainthapalli police station, Monday. A case was registered in this connection on the basis of the statement of the survivor. A lady DSP Sujata Panda has been asked to probe the matter from all angles.

Terming the case as “very sensitive” the SP revealed that the State Police Headquarters has red-flagged the case and every effort will be made to submit charge-sheet in the case within 20 days.

He added that a special public prosecutor will be engaged by the police or the state government after filing of the charge-sheet for speedy trial in the case.

The 37-year-old victim is currently admitted at VIMSAR in Burla and her health condition is stated to be stable, the Sambalpur SP said.

While informing that all the accused persons are majors and locals, he added that their past criminal history, if any, is being investigated.

Singh stated that topmost priority has been accorded to the case, best possible efforts, available manpower, and resources have been put to use and added that much evidence has been gathered though investigation is still underway.

He informed that the accused have been booked under 376(D) of the IPC and other relevant sections.

Meanwhile, a team of state women commission met the survivor at VSS Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), Monday. The team was led by its chairperson Meenati Behera and comprising ASP Bijay Barua and legal advisor Aravind Patnaik as members.

Notably, locals spotted the 37-year-old survivor lying in a semi-conscious state near a shop at Bareipalli Square under Ainthapalli police limits, Sunday morning and informed the police. A police team rescued her and admitted her to the VIMSAR. The woman after regaining her sense in evening spoke of being gangraped by four persons before the police.

She alleged that she was standing near the shop at 12 am Saturday when Siba Shankar came near her and offered to drop her home on his bike. She went with him but Siba took her to a deserted place and raped her. Later, his three other friends took turns on her by forcibly making her drink liquor and after they were done, they dumped her and fled.

She somehow managed to come near Bareipalli as another youth offered her a lift on his bike when she lost her sense and collapsed on the road.

PNN