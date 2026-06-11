Malkangiri: Commercial flight operations from Malkangiri Airport are likely to begin soon, with most of the remaining work nearing completion, district officials said Wednesday.

A team from the Public Works Department, led by Chief Engineer Shibabrata Taria, inspected the airport and related infrastructure during a visit to Malkangiri.

Officials reviewed the progress of ongoing works and said most technical requirements stipulated by the state government had been completed.

District Collector Prathamesh Arvind Rajesh Hirke said the administration is in regular contact with the state government regarding the launch of commercial flight services from the airport.

A special trial run by aviation authorities is scheduled before June 20.

Regular commercial operations are expected to commence after the successful completion of the trial run, he said.

Residents have welcomed the development, expressing optimism as the long-awaited launch of air services appears to be nearing reality after nearly two years of preparation.