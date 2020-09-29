Nagpur: In yet another incident of gangrape in India, four men were arrested here Tuesday for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girlfriend of one of them last month, police said. The arrests were made after the victim approached the police earlier in the day. She lodged a complaint after one of the accused asked her to go out with him. This information was given by Jaripatka police station in-charge Khushal Tijare.

The alleged incident occurred August 8 in Nara area of this city when the victim had gone out with her boyfriend Yash Meshram (23). He is the prime accused in the case, Tijare informed. Other accused are identified as Amit Bolke (26), Abhinesh Deshbrathar (22) and Hritik Mohile (20). They are all friends of Meshram, the officer said. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway, he added.

Coming close on the heels of the Hathras gangrape case, the incident once again proves the lack of security for women and girls in major cities of India. In this case the accused took advantage that the girl knew one of them and subsequently gangraped her.

The victim’s family members have demanded exemplary punishment for the accused. It is also not clear why it took the girl to approach the police. Sources said that the accused were threatening the girl with blackmail if she approached the police. They had told her that they had filmed the entire incident.