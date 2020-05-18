Bhubaneswar: In view of the approaching severe cyclonic storm ‘Amphan’, the Odisha government has deputed senior officials for proper management in four districts.

The officers who have been given the responsibilities are Madhusudan Padhi, Principal Secretary, Commerce and Transport Department; Sushil Kumar Lohani, Chief Electoral Officer, ex-Officio Principal Secretary, Home (Election) Department, Hemant Sharma, Principal Secretary, Industries Department and Saswat Mishra Commissioner-cum-Secretary, Higher Education Department.

Padhi will be in-charge of Balasore district while Lohani will look after Bhadrak district. Sharma and Mishra have been given charge of Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur districts respectively. These four districts are likely to be affected by the impending cyclone.

Office of Special Relief Commissioner notified about the deputation vide letter No-2794/R&DM (DM), dated 18.05.2020.

PNN