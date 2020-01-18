Washington: Four people were killed and one other injured during a shooting at a private residence in the US state of Utah, police said, adding that the suspect has been arrested.

The incident took place Friday night in Grantsville, a town of about 10,000 people.

Grantsville Police Cpl. Rhonda Fields told reporters that “officers were dispatched to a residence tonight in regards to a suspected homicide. It has been determined that four are deceased, but five were actually shot”, the Salt Lake City-based daily, Deseret News said in a report.

Fields however, did not provide any information on the fifth person, who is the sole survivor of the shooting. The town’s police also didn’t release the names of the victims or the suspect, but it assured that there was no threat to the public.

Meanwhile, Grantsville Mayor Brent Marshall confirmed that the victims and the shooter were all related.

“I’m sure it will take days or even longer to try and piece together what brought all of this one and why it happened, if we ever get to know why it happened,” Deseret News quoted the Mayor as saying.

Utah Governor Gary Herbert tweeted out condolences, saying that “our Department of Public Safety and State Crime Lab are assisting local law enforcement with the investigation. Additional information will be released by local authorities as it becomes available”.