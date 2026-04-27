Jerusalem: The Israel Defence Force (IDF) Monday stated that it has destroyed 14 kilometres of underground tunnels in the Northern Gaza Strip.

The IDF said that the Northern Brigade forces and the Yahalam unit under the command of Division 252 have been operating in recent months in a targetted operation to destroy Hamas’ underground infrastructure, in the northern Gaza Strip in general and in the Beit Hanoun area east of the Yellow Line, in particular.

It mentioned that, as part of the operation, the brigade’s forces, in cooperation with fighters from the Yahalam unit, have so far destroyed approximately 14 kilometres of underground tunnels. Sleeping rooms and numerous weapons were located inside the tunnels as the brigade’s forces continued the mission of clearing the area.

In recent months, Northern Brigade forces have eliminated approximately 70 terrorists who violated the ceasefire agreement and posed an immediate threat to the forces, the IDF detailed.

It also updated its defence policy, citing a situational assessment by the Home Front Command. According to the updated policy, a gathering restriction of up to 1,500 people will apply in the confrontation line guidance area and in the settlements of Meron, Bar Yochai, Or HaGanuz, and Safsufa.

The IDF attacked several military structures used by the Hezbollah terror organisation that posed a threat to our forces, including a structure that served as the organisation’s headquarters in the Bint Jbeil sector and additional military structures. Following the attacks, secondary explosions were identified, indicating the presence of weaponry in the structures, the IDF’s official X handle stated.

“The Israeli army has begun its attacks against the infrastructure of the terrorist organisation Hezbollah in the Bekaa region and in several areas in southern Lebanon,” the IDF posted.

Last week, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the IDF to vigorously attack Hezbollah targets in Lebanon.