Shajapur (MP): Four labourers, including three women, were killed when the wall of a well they were constructing caved in at a village in Madhya Pradesh’s Shajapur district, an official said Wednesday.

The incident took place in Bijnakhedi village at around 6.30pm Tuesday, when a wall of a 40-feet deep under-construction well caved in and fell on four labourers who were clearing the debris, District Collector DK Jain said Wednesday.

The rescue work was initiated immediately with the help of machines and after a 12-hour operation, bodies of the deceased were recovered at around 11.30am Wednesday, Jain informed

A case has been registered against well owner Kalu Singh Sondhia and his brother Narayan Singh who are absconding, said US Alawa, in-charge of Moman Badodiya police station. The deceased were identified as Kanku Bai (30), Lila Bai (35), Bhuri Bai (24) and Prithvi Singh (26), he said. Following post-mortem, the bodies were handed over to the deceased’s families, Alawa added.