Srinagar: Four persons linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba, and involved in a grenade attack on a police post in Sopore area of Baramulla district in Jammu and Kashmir have been arrested, police said Wednesday.

The arrested have been identified as Irfan Ahmed Mir, Irfan Ahmed Khan, Qaiser Rehman Khan and Suhail Ahmed Ganie, a police spokesperson said.

“During the course of investigation, it was revealed that they were involved in… lobbing a grenade at Putkha police post,” he said.

The spokesman said the grenade lobbing task was assigned to them by an active militant of LeT, Fayaz Ahmed War alias Umar, and a foreign terrorist who goes by the codename Usman, as a qualifying test to join terrorist ranks.

“As per the police records, they were involved in providing logistic support and shelter to the active terrorists of the LeT operating in the area besides other unlawful activities. They were also found to be in touch with active terrorists through social media,” he added.

PTI