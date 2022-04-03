Srinagar: Four Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) associates were arrested on Sunday in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora district where the security forces busted a terror module.

“These terror associates were providing logistics and transportation to terrorists in the districts.

“On specific inputs, the security forces recovered one Chinese grenade in Ashtango village of Bandipora and arrested terror associates identified as Irfan Ahmad Bhat, Sajad Ahmad Mir and Irfan Ahmad Jan.

“During a ‘Naka’ (Checkpost) at Rakh Hajin in Bandipora district, the security forces arrested one terror associate, Irfan Aziz and recovered one chinese grenade from his possession.

“Irfan was in touch with Pak based terrorist, Umer Lala.

“Irfan along with his Pak based terrorist were planning to create terror incidents in the Hajin area.

“In both these cases, police stations Bandipora and Hajin have taken cognisance of the crime”, police sources said.

