Athagarh: Four family members of the deputy superintendent of police (DSP), Athagarh sub-division in Cuttack district, have tested positive for coronavirus. The DSP had earlier tested positive for the disease. Berhampur community health centre (CHC), medical officer, Dillip Kumar Das informed Thursday. It should be stated here that the Berhampur CHC is located in this town.

According to Das, a couple of Dhaipur area while undergoing treatment at Blue Wheel hospital in Bhubaneswar had contracted the virus. After contact tracing, swab samples from 125 persons were collected and sent for test.

Of them, reports of 17 persons tested positive. Among them were four members of DSP’s family and Athagarh block’s ex-chairman. All of them have been admitted to Ashwini Hospital in Cuttack, he informed.

Earlier an inspector-in-charge (IIC) of a police station in Athagarh had tested positive for COVID-19 June 29. The IIC, staying in CDA Sector-9, had been not keeping well and was on leave. Later, his swab samples were collected and sent for test. He had also tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently undergoing treatment.

PNN