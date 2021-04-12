Bhubaneswar: At least four more students of Utkal University in Bhubaneswar tested positive for COVID-19 infection Monday.

This was reported a day after a Sociology Department student of the varsity had contracted the deadly virus.

According to a source, two students of the Chemistry department and one each of MCA and Economics departments have tested positive for the virus. The infected students have been admitted to Capital Hospital in the city for treatment. The two COVID-19 positive students of MCA and Economics departments were inmates of the Gopabandhu Boys’ Hostel here, an official of the university expressed.

Notably, some students of the university had led an agitation and also staged a roadblock on the nearby national highway a couple of days ago. The agitating students had then demanded not to close the hostels in view of the surging cases.

However, those student leaders have also been infected by COVID-19. As a result of which, the number of COVID-19 cases in the university is likely to go up, the university official added.

The university authorities are yet to postpone the upcoming mid-semester examinations. The students who are scheduled to appear for the examinations shall have to undergo thermal screening before entering the examination hall, the official said.

PNN