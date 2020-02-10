Mumbai: It’s painful to say goodbye to someone you have loved. But when you’re famous, bidding goodbye is not only painful, but too expensive and tragically public.

While people believe in marriages, divorces and separations have also become a part and parcel of weddings in this modern era. With change in lifestyle, marriages these days, fail to last long. Here’s, a throwback at some of the most high-profile divorces in the recent past:

Karishma Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor: It was in 2016 when Karisma Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor got divorced after 11 years of their marriage. As settlement, Sanjay had to purchase Rs 14 crore worth bonds for upbringing and care of their two children at a monthly interest of Rs 10 lakh.

Farhan Akhtar and Adhuna Bhabani: Farhan ended his 16 years of marriage with wife Adhuna. Apart from the alimony amount, he had to share his Bandstand bungalow ‘Vipassna’! Alongside this, he is also contributing a hefty amount in the security and upbringing of their daughters.

Aditya Chopra and Payal Khanna: In 2009, Aditya filed for a divorce with his wife Payal Khanna. The alimony amount was too big and it is believed to be one of the most expensive divorces in Hindi film industry! Rani and Aditya had to pay a huge price for tying the knot. Aditya’s first wife Payal was given a hefty sum of Rs 50 crore as alimony.

Hrithik Roshan and Sussane Khan: Their separation came as a shock for the Hindi movie industry when Hrithik Roshan and Sussane Khan filled for a divorce in 2013, after 14 years of marriage. For divorce, Sussane demanded Rs 400 crore as alimony. Hrithik, however, reportedly ended up paying Rs 380 crore.

PNN