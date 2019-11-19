Sundargarh: Four ultras of PLFI outfit were arrested by Biramitrapur police in Sundargarh district, Monday.

The arrested persons have been identified as Lal Babu Mahanandia, Pramod Minz, Buturu Khandia and Rajmohan Kishan.

Sources said, five bike-borne PLFI activists entered the scrap godown Sunday and demanded Rs 1 lakh from Sahanawaz who was working at the godown. They forcibly took Rs 32,000 from the godown.

The accused threatened to kill Sahanawaz, if he discloses their identity to the police or anyone else.

However Sahanawaz lodged a complaint at Biramitrapur police regarding the incident.

Sundargarh SP Soumya Mishra along with Biramitrapur IIC formed a team, conducted raids at different places and arrested four accused while another one is absconding.

One pistol having two live ammunition and Rs 30,000 in cash were seized from the possession of accused Lal Babu. A motorcycle and two mobile phones were also seized from the accused. The investigation is underway, police said.

