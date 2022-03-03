New Delhi: The Swedish Armed Forces said that four Russian fighter aircraft have violated the country’s airspace.

In a statement, the Forces said that it conducted an operation with JAS 39 Gripen aircraft of the rapid readiness unit, which documented and photographed the incident.

“This demonstrates that our readiness is good. We were on site to secure the territorial integrity and Sweden’s borders. We have complete control of the situation”, said Air Force Commander Carl-Johan Edstrom.

The Swedish airspace was violated by two Russian SU 27 and two Russian SU 24. The incident was brief and took place east of Gotland, out at sea.

“With the current situation as backdrop, we take this incident very seriously. Russia’s conduct is unprofessional and irresponsible”, says Air Force Commander Edstrom.