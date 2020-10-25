Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has constructed four temporary ponds for idol immersion to ensure a pollution free Durga Puja.

According to the BMC, while two such ponds have been constructed on the bank of River Kuakhai, one on Daya river bank and one at Bankuala.

The BMC has formed an eight-member committee to look into the construction of temporary ponds and idol immersion. According to some committee members, since the height of the idols is restricted to four feet, the idol immersion will be easier compared to past years.

Earlier in an official order, BMC Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary had said immersion cannot take place elsewhere other than the temporary ponds constructed for the purpose.

With an aim to stop water pollution, the BMC has been constructing temporary ponds for immersion of Durga idols for the last few years. All the puja committees have also appreciated the move.

