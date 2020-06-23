Peshawar: Pakistan’s security forces Tuesday killed four terrorists in an encounter that took place in the country’s northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police said. According to the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) officials, the terrorists were hiding in a house in the Mattani area, 35 km west of Peshawar, which was reportedly raided.

“The terrorists opened fire on CTD personnel during a raid on the house, following which four terrorists were killed in retaliation,” the CTD personnel said. The officials said four Kalashnikovs, six grenades and hundreds of rounds of ammunition were recovered from the terrorists.

Inspector General Sanaullah Abbasi of the province stated that security operations against terrorists will continue and public safety will also be ensured.

In its initial report, police suggested that all the terrorists entered Peshawar for carrying out subversive activity. After the operation, an investigation was initiated in the area, another official said.