Srinagar: Four unidentified terrorists were killed in a shootout with security forces Sunday morning in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district, a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) official said. The encounter took place in the Dayalgam residential area around 10.40am.

Acting on a specific input, a team of security personnel from the Jammu and Kashmir Police, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Army cordoned off the area in the night. As the security forces zeroed in on the house, where the terrorists were holed up, they opened fire which led to the shootout. In the exchange of fire four terrorists were killed.

“An encounter broke out with terrorists at around 10.40 am today (Sunday) in Dayalgam residential area in Anantnag. After the operation, troops recovered dead body of four terrorists,” the CRPF official said. During the search operation, ammunition and explosives were recovered from the encounter site.

In another separate incident a militant was arrested during a cordon and search operation in Baramulla district, police informed. He has been identified as Danish Kakroo, resident of Chesti Colony in Baramulla, a police official said. The search operation is still in progress, the official said and added that further details are awaited.

In a separate incident, police apprehended two persons from Alstop Mirbazar in district Kulgam of South Kashmir.

One of them has been identified as Parveez Ahmad Mantoo, resident of Khudwani Kulgam, while the identity of the other is being ascertained, the official said. He said police recovered a pistol, three grenades and some cash from them.

Agencies