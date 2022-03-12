Bolangir/Jajpur/Bhadrak: Four ward members have been allegedly kidnapped before the election of Naib Sarpanchs in three separate incidents in Bolangir, Jajpur and Bhadrak districts, Friday.

In the first incident, two ward members of Sahajbahal panchayat under Deogaon police limits in Bolangir district have been allegedly kidnapped.

A complaint has been lodged in this connection by a local Nirupama Mahanand and the probe is on.

As per the complaint, two ward members Yudhishtir Dang and Narayan Bhoi have been kidnapped by four persons Pradyumna Hota, Sudhir Hota, Lochan Joshi and Mahendra Bhoi.

In another incident from Bhadrak, Congress workers gheraoed a police station over the alleged kidnapping of a ward member in Bansada panchayat under Chandbali block, demanding immediate rescue of ward member Chandan Mahalik and action against the kidnappers.

Later, Chandan’s wife lodged an FIR in this regard.

