Khurda: Sohini Nayak, a resident of Khurda town, who once made Odisha proud by securing a place in the India Book of Records, is once again under the spotlight.

Sohini has become the first girl in Odisha to own a patch of land on the Moon. Her parents, Kamalendu Nayak and Ranjana Rani Das, presented this celestial gift to their daughter on the occasion of her fourth birthday.

Kamalendu and Ranjana bought three acres of land on the Moon from Luna Society International, a firm in New York city, USA.

Sohini has been fascinated by the Moon since she was born. In 2020, as a three-year-old, she secured a place in the India Book of Records in several categories including reciting 1-10 in English, Hindi, Odia and French and for identifying 143 different flags among other feats.

The three acres of land, which Sohini owns, is in the Sea of Tranquility. It is 500 kilometres away from Base Tranquility. This is the place on the Moon where American astronaut Neil Armstrong set his left foot on July 20, 1969.