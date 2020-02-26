Cuttack: Students of Ravenshaw University here have been facing problems to get hygienic food as the only canteen on their campus was closed around four years ago.

The university authorities have failed to reopen the canteen despite repeated pleas from the students, sources said.

The university authorities had engaged a private party to run a canteen on the campus a few years ago. Initially, the canteen was not only doing brisk business but also serving hygienic and quality food to students.

However, the quality went for a toss with every passing day. The university authorities were forced to shut down the canteen immediately after a few students developed health complications eating unhygienic food, sources said.

At present, the students, especially the day scholars, are depending on some roadside fast-food stalls near the university main gate. Many students prefer to go hungry rather than taking food compromised with quality and hygiene, sources added.

“We are spending around six hours a day on the university campus. There is no canteen facility in the university. We are being forced to take unhygienic food from the roadside stalls which is of course pricey,” rued Shushrita Nayak, a student.

The students claimed that they had urged the university Registrar to take steps to reopen the canteen. Subsequently, the authorities had invited fresh tenders from private parties to run the canteen. However, the effort is yet to produce any result, it is learnt.

“Many small educational institutes in Odisha have their own canteens. Ravenshaw is one of the leading universities in the state but it has no canteen for the students. We have raised the issue with the university authorities but to no avail,” said Amartya Anurag, another student.

Ravenshaw University Registrar Ashok Kumar Dash said they are trying to reopen the canteen. “We have urged the Public Works department to repair the canteen building. Steps are being taken to rope in a private party to run the canteen,” he added.