Saranda: A four-year old girl was raped by her cousin at Godbhaga under Attabira police limits in Bargarh district July 23, police said Saturday.

The matter came to the fore after police registered a case under Sections 376 (A), (B) and 5 of POCSO Act and arrested the survivor’s elder cousin.

The accused was identified as Sudhanshu Pradhan. A medical examination was conducted on Pradhan and later, he was produced in court, SDPO Khirasagar Nayak said.

The incident occurred when the girl was playing outside her house, July 23. Pradhan called her outside on some pretext and raped her at a secluded place. The girl’s family members lodged a complaint after coming to know about the incident.

PNN