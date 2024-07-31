Bhubaneswar: A 40- 40-year-old man died by jumping in front of a moving train in Vani Vihar area here, Tuesday. GRP (Bhubaneswar) inspector in-charge (IIC) Ashok Gochhayat identified the deceased as Rajesh Mohanty, a native of Ersama in Jagatsinghpur district. “The body has been sent for autopsy to Capital Hospital. The post-mortem report will help ascertain the exact cause of death. A case of unnatural death has been registered in this connection,” the IIC said, adding, “We are yet to establish as to what forced Mohanty to resort to the extreme step.” Mohanty had been working with a private company in the City, sources said.