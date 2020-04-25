Anandapur: Family members of those stuck in different parts of the country amid nationwide lockdown have been queuing up at panchayat offices here in Keonjhar district to get the names of their near and dear ones registered. A similar picture was seen at Baunsagarh panchayat office under Anandapur subdivision Saturday.

After being told that the registration would help make their return and subsequent 14-day quarantine easy, the family members have started queuing up at Baunsagarh panchayat office.

According to locals, more than 400 people from Baunsagarh panchayat are working in different parts of West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Bangalore. After May 3, when the lockdown is lifted, they are all expected to come to the panchayat.

The panchayat has so far arranged quarantine facility for 50 persons and preparation is underway for another 50, sarpanch Dayanidhi Ghadei said. While a 50-bed quarantine centre has already been ready at Government Ashram School, process is underway for another centre with same capacity, he informed.

That said, how the panchayat will accommodate 400 returnees in only two centres while maintaining social distancing perturbs many.