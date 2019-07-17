Nilgiri: Dhool Ke Phool celebrated its third foundation day at Salbani village in Nilgiri block amidst fervour and gaiety Wednesday.

Around 400 tribes participated in the event to celebrate their culture, tradition and heritage. Social activist Nilu Mohapatra graced the occasion as chief guest. Artiste Keshu Das hosted the event. Director Bijay Kumar Acharya also attended the programme.

Mohapatra said, “The relentless effort of Dhool Ke Phool to improve the conditions of the tribes and help them to join the mainstream is commendable. The organisation has already provided free education to 50 tribal girls and boys. All the tribes of Salbani will be literate soon.”

Das said, “Dhool ke Phool is truly proud of serving the tribes. It proposes to make their lives fruitful while enhancing their art and culture through modern means.”

The event was hosted at Swarnasila Garden where Achraya gave away student kits to tribal children and narrated the great efforts of Basanti Singh who is taking DKP to greater heights.

A special drawing competition was held for the children while the tribes dressed in their traditional clothes danced to folk songs amidst Madala beats.

All the guests joined them and enjoyed the dance while promising to keep Mother Nature’s Salbani green forever.