Khallikote: In an untoward incident, 413 Odia returnees fled by pulling chain at Khallikote station in Ganjam district on their way back home by a Shramik Special train Wednesday afternoon.

However, some local youths detained the migrant workers and informed Khallikote police, suspecting them to be outsiders. Local tehsildar Chakradhar Padhi, block development officer Nabakrushna Jena along with the police reached Khallikote station immediately.

The names of all migrant workers were registered and sent to their respective blocks by special buses, local official sources informed.

It’s learnt that the returnees belong to Kukudakhandi, Hinjili, Sheragad, Dharakote, Aska, Purusottampur, Beguniapada and Khallikote blocks of the district. Local administrative officials appreciated the vigilant move of these youths of Keshpur area.

