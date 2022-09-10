Istanbul: A four-bus pile-up on a rapid transit route in Istanbul left at least 42 wounded, according to Turkish state media

According to the state-run Anadolu Agency, two buses first collided head-on in the dedicated Metrobus route before they were rear-ended by two others that could not stop on time.

“All our (42) wounded citizens have been transferred to the nearby hospitals for treatment,” Xinhua news agency quoted Istanbul Governor Ali Yerlikaya as saying in an official statement Friday.

Crossing the bridge over the Bosphorus Strait, the Metrobus is a 50-km rapid transit route between Istanbul’s Asian side and the European side and carries more than 1 million citizens daily.