Balasore: In a significant development, power supply has been provided to 42 remote villages in Similipal. TP Northern Odisha Distribution Limited (TPNODL), a joint venture of Tata Power and the government of Odisha, has successfully provided power to over 2,300 families residing in mountainous and inaccessible villages across Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar districts. This is part of the ‘Biju Gram Jyoti Yojana’ (BGJY), an initiative aimed at bringing illumination to every home. Through dedicated efforts and a commitment to leveraging solar energy, both the state government and TPNODL have ensured electricity access to these remote areas. On the occasion of Republic Day,

Chief Minister Naveen Pattnaik virtually dedicated the service to the public. The ceremony was graced by Ashok Chandra Panda, Minister of Science and Technology, Vineet Bharadwaj, Collector and District Magistrate of Mayurbhanj district, Diptiman Bal, advisor, Rural Electrification (ODSSP) and many other dignitaries including Bhaskar Sarkar, CEO of TPNODL.

More than 6,000 residents across 42 villages of Astakuanara, Gudagudia and Bareipani gram panchayats, are expected to benefit from this electrification drive. “I am extremely pleased to announce the dedication of 18 new power grids to the people of Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar districts under the ‘BGJY’ scheme, positively impacting over 2,300 households,” Patnaik said in his inaugural address. Worth mentioning that solar power arrangements have been implemented for the tribal communities residing in Similipal. TPNODL is actively working on the ‘Solar Microgrid and Standalone’ project with an expenditure of Rs 32 crore under the ‘Biju Gram Jyoti Yojana’ to take the supply of electricity to remote areas in Odisha. Patnaik also commended TPNODL’s efforts in ensuring electricity reaches the most remote areas.