New Delhi: The Health Ministry said Monday that people having COVID-19 symptoms should come forward to report. It will help in not spreading the infection to others.

New number of cases

The Health Ministry also said that in the last 24 hours 4,213 new COVID-19 cases and 97 deaths have been reported. The figures are till 8.00am Monday morning. The total number of cases in India now stands at 67,152. The death toll has gone up to 2,206, the ministry added.

Recovery rate

So far 20,917 COVID-19 patients have been cured till now. It has taken the recovery rate to 31.15 per cent. In the last 24 hours 1,559 patients have recovered the Health Ministry said. It also said that studies suggest viral load peaks in pre-symptomatic period (two days before symptoms) and goes down over the next seven days.

Utility of Aarogya Setu app

The ‘Aarogya Setu’ mobile app has contributed significantly in India’s fight against COVID-19 said chairman of the Empowered Group, Ajay Sawhney. He said that around 9.8 crore people have downloaded Aarogya Setu app. It has contributed significantly in tackling the COVID-19 crisis.

