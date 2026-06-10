New Delhi: The Congress has called a meeting of its general secretaries, in-charges and state unit chiefs Thursday during which the current political situation and the party’s plans will be deliberated upon.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will preside over this crucial meeting, Congress general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal said.

An urgent meeting of AICC General Secretaries, In-charges and PCC Presidents will be held tomorrow, 11 June, 2026 at Indira Bhawan, New Delhi, to discuss current political developments, he said.

The meeting comes amid a row over the issue of rejection of Congress’ Madhya Pradesh candidate Meenakshi Natarajan’s nomination for the Rajya Sabha polls.

It also comes in the wake of the TMC political crisis with many of its MPs and MLAs staging a revolt.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee held a meeting Wednesday, amid efforts by the opposition INDIA bloc to strengthen coordination and maintain unity.

The meeting at 10 Janpath took place a day after Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee met former Congress president Sonia Gandhi at her residence and discussed ways to further consolidate the opposition alliance.

Also, earlier this week, INDIA bloc members met here and unanimously decided to demand Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s immediate resignation over the NEET-CBSE row. They also decided to write to the chief justice of India on the SIR exercise and vote loot.

At the meeting, top leaders of several opposition parties called for the need to safeguard democratic values and address people-centric issues such as unemployment, price rise, atrocities against oppressed sections, and sought an all-party meeting to discuss them along with the precarious economic situation in the country.

They also decided to meet after every two months to ensure opposition unity, with the next meeting scheduled in Hyderabad for August, while continuing with Parliament coordination during the upcoming Monsoon session.